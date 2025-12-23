SI

Andy Reid Addresses Possibility of Travis Kelce Playing Final Chiefs Home Game This Week

Liam McKeone

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership over the last 12 years.
Andy Reid and Travis Kelce have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership over the last 12 years. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce have been linked at the hip throughout their careers in Kansas City. Kelce was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in Reid’s first draft at the helm; since then the two have achieved greatness alongside Patrick Mahomes. Their partnership may also be nearing its end.

With the Chiefs out of playoff contention and Mahomes looking at a lengthy recovery for his torn ACL many are questioning how much longer Kelce’s career will go on. The star tight end has suffered a steady decrease in production over the last few seasons and the days of him dominating games to earn the Chiefs wins seem far behind him. When taken into account alongside his successful off-field ventures, such as the New Heights podcast, it’s hard not to wonder whether retirement is imminent; with his contract expiring after this season Kelce will be faced with a decision one way or another.

Kansas City’s next bout comes on Christmas against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Speaking to media ahead of the game Reid was asked about the possibility that this would be Kelce’s final home game in front of Chiefs fans. The longtime coach was careful to note he hasn’t spoken with Kelce but lauded the tight end for everything he brings to the organization.

“I don’t know if it is. I haven’t talked to him,” Reid said. “But I think his numbers, and personality, the person, I think speaks for themselves. Phenomenal person. Great for the community, has been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

Regardless of how it ends Kelce’s career ranks among the greatest in Chiefs history and he will be remembered as a franchise legend. He helped deliver Kansas City some of its greatest sports moments ever and earned recognition for his work in the community off the field.

It’ll be a sad day when Kelce retires for the folks of Kansas City, for all the reasons Reid listed and more. As the NFL world waits for his decision fans can sit back and appreciate the last two games of the 2025 season if it is, indeed, the end of the road for the star tight end.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL