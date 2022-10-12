Skip to main content

Chiefs Announce Multiple Roster Moves, Provide Injury Updates

KC is busy at work as the team prepares for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a Sunday afternoon outing against the Buffalo Bills rapidly approaching and ahead of the game, the team is shuffling its roster. Per an official announcement from the team on Twitter, a flurry of moves was made on Wednesday morning: 

We have activated Practice Squad player DT Taylor Stallworth.

We have signed RB Wayne Gallman to the Practice Squad.

We have waived DE Benton Whitley and terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cortez Broughton.

- Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:46 a.m. CST

Originally announced by his agent Brett Tessler earlier in the morning, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is back on Kansas City's active roster after working on their practice squad thus far in the season. Additionally, the Chiefs signed running back Wayne Gallman to their practice squad in Stallworth's place. Gallman, a 28-year-old former Clemson Tiger and member of multiple NFL teams, has 366 career regular-season rushing attempts for 1,548 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. 

In order to make room on their practice squad, the Chiefs waived defensive end Benton Whitley. Whitley signed with Kansas City less than a month ago but has been a healthy scratch on game days since joining the team. The club also terminated the contract of practice squad defensive tackle Cortez Broughton. Broughton was previously added to the practice squad near the end of September. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, the team is back at practice as they prepare for their Week 6 game at home against Buffalo. On Wednesday morning, head coach Andy Reid had a mixed bag of news as a trio of players (safety Bryan Cook, cornerback Rashad Fenton and cornerback Chris Lammons) aren't expected to practice on Wednesday afternoon. Cook is in concussion protocol, Fenton is dealing with a hamstring spasm and Lammons has a hip pointer. On the flip side, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie are expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Butker and McDuffie, both of whom suffered injuries during the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, haven't played since that game. Butker has dealt with plenty of swelling and pain in his left ankle after his sprain, and McDuffie's hamstring injury saw him land on the injured reserve. While both players are still far from locks to play on Sunday, the fact that they're back at practice in some capacity bodes well for their respective recoveries. 

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
News

Sharpe: Kelce on Track to Become GOAT Tight End

By Jordan Foote
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 5 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interrupts tight end Travis Kelce (87) while talking with a report after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

No Tyreek, No Problem: Chiefs Still Have NFL's Best Duo

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs ‘Can Fight Back From Anything'

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts to a play in the second half against the the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Speak Out on Roughing the Passer Call vs. Raiders

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

By Jordan Foote
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) celebrates against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury

By Jordan Foote
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote