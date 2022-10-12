Chiefs Announce Multiple Roster Moves, Provide Injury Updates

KC is busy at work as the team prepares for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a Sunday afternoon outing against the Buffalo Bills rapidly approaching and ahead of the game, the team is shuffling its roster. Per an official announcement from the team on Twitter, a flurry of moves was made on Wednesday morning:

We have activated Practice Squad player DT Taylor Stallworth. We have signed RB Wayne Gallman to the Practice Squad. We have waived DE Benton Whitley and terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cortez Broughton. - Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:46 a.m. CST

Originally announced by his agent Brett Tessler earlier in the morning, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is back on Kansas City's active roster after working on their practice squad thus far in the season. Additionally, the Chiefs signed running back Wayne Gallman to their practice squad in Stallworth's place. Gallman, a 28-year-old former Clemson Tiger and member of multiple NFL teams, has 366 career regular-season rushing attempts for 1,548 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

In order to make room on their practice squad, the Chiefs waived defensive end Benton Whitley. Whitley signed with Kansas City less than a month ago but has been a healthy scratch on game days since joining the team. The club also terminated the contract of practice squad defensive tackle Cortez Broughton. Broughton was previously added to the practice squad near the end of September.

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, the team is back at practice as they prepare for their Week 6 game at home against Buffalo. On Wednesday morning, head coach Andy Reid had a mixed bag of news as a trio of players (safety Bryan Cook, cornerback Rashad Fenton and cornerback Chris Lammons) aren't expected to practice on Wednesday afternoon. Cook is in concussion protocol, Fenton is dealing with a hamstring spasm and Lammons has a hip pointer. On the flip side, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie are expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Butker and McDuffie, both of whom suffered injuries during the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, haven't played since that game. Butker has dealt with plenty of swelling and pain in his left ankle after his sprain, and McDuffie's hamstring injury saw him land on the injured reserve. While both players are still far from locks to play on Sunday, the fact that they're back at practice in some capacity bodes well for their respective recoveries.