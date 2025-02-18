Chiefs Could Steal 'Dream' Free Agent Target from Super Bowl Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs do not exactly have a whole lot of financial wiggle room to make any big moves this offseason, but sometimes, the best moves are not the most lucrative ones.
There are occasions where small, shrewd signings can actually elevate a team, and considering how intelligent the Chiefs' front office is, it stands to reason that if anyone can turn what seems to be an ordinary addition into gold, it's Kansas City.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has identified dream free-agent targets for each team in the NFL this offseason, and he has named San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as the best potential addition for the Chiefs.
"The Chiefs don’t have much salary cap space, but they do carry a history of winning to help cut favorable deals in free agency," Cameron wrote. "Greenlaw spent much of 2024 recovering from an Achilles injury suffered facing this same Chiefs team in the Super Bowl. With Nick Bolton slated for free agency, Kansas City can aim to play on Greenlaw’s upside on a short-term deal."
When healthy, Greenlaw is an absolute force, which we saw in 2023 when he racked up 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Arkansas, was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
While Greenlaw was certainly a solid player over his first several seasons, it certainly took him quite a while to seriously break out. That occurred in 2022, when he rattled off 127 tackles, an interception, a couple of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
Prior to that, the Fayeteville, Ar. native had never totaled 100 tackles in a single season.
Greenlaw returned for just two games in 2024 before suffering a separate injury, so hopefully, the full offseason allows him to recover completely for 2025.
Because Greenlaw is coming off of such a major injury, the Chiefs may be able to land him on an affordable one-year deal. Kansas City is going to need a player like him if Bolton walks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.