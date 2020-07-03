Arrowhead Report
Frank Clark to Fund Funeral of Four-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark intends to honor LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old Kansas City boy shot and killed while sleeping on Monday.

According to 41 Action News reporter McKenzie Nelson, Clark has been in contact with Taliferro’s mother, Charron Powell, about paying for the child's funeral costs.

Clark also plans to play in Taliferro’s name when the Chiefs open the season against the Houston Texans on September 10. 

Taliferro had a heart defect and survived numerous open-heart surgeries, his first occurring when he was four years old. 

Clark tweeted two responses shortly after KSHB’s report was published.

Taliferro was hit when shots were fired into his father’s apartment around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 63rd and The Paseo in Kansas City. He died shortly after from the gunshot wound at Research Medical Center.

The Kansas City Police Department Tweeted surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle on Wednesday. 

KCPD has not made an arrest in the case and encourages anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS. 

On Friday, Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas called on Missouri Governor Mike Parson to convene a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to address violent crimes in Missouri.

“Kansas City is too fine a city and Missouri too fine a state to allow violent criminality to define our way of life,” Lucas wrote. “We will persevere through these challenges, but our children, our law enforcement community, and all Kansas Citians need change quickly.”

According to KSHB, Kansas City has had nearly 100 homicides in 2020 as of July 3. 

