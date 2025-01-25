Playing Les Snead: No Trades, Just Day One Starters
As Les Sneed and the Rams continue to finalize their draft boards, they have clear priorities for now and for the future. Despite having a young roster, the futures of Tyler Higbee, Cooper Kupp and Rob Havenstein appear unclear past 2025 so this mock is designed to address those needs with instant solutions.
Note: 1.26 will mean round one, pick 26. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.26: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
3.90 Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
4. 100 Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
4. 126: Ricky White, WR, UNLV
6. 192: Jack Nelson, T, Wisconsin
6. 203 Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
Warren not only addresses the tight end position, but it gives Matthew Stafford another reason to return in 2025, he's a dangerous threat that plays close to the center and is able to put linebackers in uncomfortable positions. He's also a great blocker for Kyren Williams and would allow Sean McVay to run more two tight-end formations.
When it comes to Jay Higgins, he's the perfect partner for Omar Speights but don't take my word for it, Draft Analyst for TWSN Bill Sparks says “A sideline to sideline motor that goes deep into ball games, when you search middle linebacker in the dictionary, you see Jay Higgins’ photo plastered on the page. Textbook wrap-up tackling ability and a natural field general, this is the type of linebacker that NFL defensive coordinators are begging to have in the middle of their defense. He’s a top 62 player for me, with a game that compares very well to Zach Cunningham, a multi-year starter in the NFL.”
White is a developmental pass catcher who can fill out the room due to the Rams' expected losses in free agency but he was the best special teams player in college football, leading the country in blocked punts. Despite having a starring role at UNLV, White is all about ball and will create game-winning turnovers.
Jack Nelson and Jacob Parrish are developmental pieces for Havenstein and Ahkello Witherspoon.
