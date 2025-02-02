Chiefs Get Surprise Endorsement From Former Foe
Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off in just 8 days. This will be a rematch between the infamous Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl that occurred just 2 years ago, with the final result bringing the Chiefs to the top of the NFL world yet again.
Each team has something to play for in this matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles will most certainly be looking for revenge and redemption, while the Kansas City Chiefs are playing for a shot to go down in the history books. No team has ever won 3 titles in a row, so it's definitely a narrative that the Chiefs are aware of.
This repeated success has put Kansas City in the crosshairs as the villians in this Super Bowl rematch. There's certainly many people that don't want them to win: past players, entire fanbases, the list goes on.
Despite continued admiration and support for the Eagles, a surprising player recently came out expressing support for the Chiefs. Former rival and New England Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi explained how he has no problem seeing the Chiefs back on top for the third consecutive time.
On an interview with the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, Bruschi expressed excitement of a possible three-peat. Being part of the former long-standing Patriots dynasty, Bruschi knows how it feels to take on the villain role.
"Wishing for someone to fail is weak. Truthfully, I don’t understand all the hate from New England fans. Don’t you remember our teams being hated for what we were doing?" Bruschi noted.
The Chiefs have already won back-to-back Super Bowls the past two years. The last team to do so? The Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Bruschi was an integral part of their program, filling the linebacker position for New England from 1996-2008. Over his 13 seasons, the Patriots appeared in 5 Super Bowls. Bruschi played a pivotal role in the Pats consecutive championships, so he personally knows the struggle of getting all the way to the top.
While Bruschi might not be directly rooting for the Chiefs in their upcoming game, he isn't hopping on the hate-train either. Rather, he respects what Kansas City has done and is excited at the possibility of the team making history.