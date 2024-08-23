Chiefs GM Brett Veach Addresses Creed Humphrey Extension, Gives Clue for What's Next
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest news of Thursday night had nothing to do with their final preseason game ahead of the 2024 season. Just moments before kickoff, reports began to circulate that the team had agreed to a long-term contract extension with center Creed Humphrey. Thanks to some convenient preseason timing, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the reports and provided a hint as to where the front office may be putting their attention next.
In a previously scheduled appearance on the Chiefs' preseason television broadcast, Veach joined Ari Wolfe and Trent Green in the booth early in the second quarter. Wolfe asked Veach about the breaking news reports, and Veach provided a bit of insight into how the Chiefs (reportedly) landed the Humphrey deal, though Veach said the ink isn't dry on the deal just yet.
"In the last 24–48 hours, we've had a lot of good dialogue, and I'm pretty sure that we'll put pen to paper soon, but needless to say, we're extremely excited to continue Creed's career here," Veach said. "He's been great for our organization, and look, we've been very fortunate to have really a good group of young guys, and hopefully we're able to get a little bit more work done with some of these other young guys as well."
The "other young guys" would be two other players who Veach selected in the 2021 NFL Draft: second-round linebacker Nick Bolton and sixth-round guard Trey Smith. Both Bolton and Smith have become stalwarts on their respective sides of the ball and are both in a contract year, only under contract through the 2024 season.
Humphrey's deal makes him the highest-paid center in football and will bring sizable cap hits over the course of the reported four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. While the Chiefs almost certainly won't be able to sign all three of the jewels of the '21 draft class, Veach made it sound like the Chiefs aren't ready to give up on retaining as many of their core young players as possible.