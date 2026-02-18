Why Chiefs Should Closely Monitor Mike Evans' Future

The Kansas City Chiefs' to-do list consists of a multitude of items. Unfortunately, the lack of resources at their disposal may not allow them to address every need. The Chiefs enter this offseason $54.9 million over the cap and with only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Due to those circumstances, Kansas City will need to purchase several items from the clearance aisle and patch the roster with proven veterans who may not steal the headlines.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs against Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kimberly Martin reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans could leave the team this offseason.

"Mike Evans will return in 2026," Martin stated. "His agents Deryk Gilmore [and] Darren Jones tell me the future [Hall-of-Famer] will play this upcoming season - and will explore his free agency options. One of the league's most consistent playmakers will be back - but we'll see if it'll be [with] the [Buccaneers]."

Could Chiefs Consider Signing Evans?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old wideout failed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his 12-year career, with 368 yards on 30 receptions. Evans missed nine games in 2025, which was the most games he has missed in a season during his NFL career.

While Evans may not be the player he was a few years ago, he is still capable of providing steady production for an offense. Kansas City's pass-catching options are sparse right now. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals are the top wide receivers on the depth chart heading into the offseason, and Travis Kelce is considering retirement.

Evans has stated that he wants to play for a contender, and Patrick Mahomes' health is obviously a major factor in how competitive the Chiefs will be in 2026 . If the 30-year-old quarterback is expected to miss time, which is still up in the air, that could persuade Evans to pursue other opportunities that present him with a better chance at competing for a Super Bowl next season.

At What Price Would It Be Worth it for Kansas City?

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a thirty-three yard pass thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 2014 first-round pick is not going to command a lucrative contract, and could be signing a one- or two-year deal on the cheaper side for a wideout. If Mahomes is healthy enough to suit up in Week 1, the Chiefs should definitely look into signing Evans on a relatively manageable deal. However, is Evans willing to take a major pay cut to sign with a team that could be a soft rebuild next season?

