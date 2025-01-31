Chiefs HC Andy Reid Expresses Admiration for Offensive Guard Turned Tackle
Throughout the entire 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs had been lacking in the left tackle department. HC Andy Reid made the decision to move consecutive AP First Team All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the position. The move could not have been more beneficial to the Chiefs. Now, they're on the way to their third straight Super Bowl.
This week on Sirius XM's "Let's Go" podcast, Reid sat down with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichik along with longtime sports commentator Jim Gray, to express his admiration towards Thuney.
"Bill let me have Joe Thuney, so I appreciated that." Reid explained. Thuney was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2016, being selected in the 3rd round out of NC State. In his 6 years with the Pats, Thuney racked up numerous accolades and even earning AP Second Team All-Pro honors in 2019.
"Bill, you had him as an All-Pro center, an All-Pro guard, now he's out there at left tackle and he doesn't say a word about it,". Reid clearly has a lot of love for the established veteran, as he's been a cornerstone of the Chiefs offensive line ever since he joined the team in 2021.
Many guards would have trouble moving to the outside tackle spot, but Thuney has stayed humble through it all, doing whatever is needed in order to lead his team to victory.
"It's a tough spot but he just steps in and goes and never blinks on it," Reid continued. A true veteran, Thuney has shown that he is willing to put his team's needs above his own, for the sake of making history.
Belichik even chimed in, exclaiming how he didn't let Thuney move from guard on the Patriots. "You're never going to play tackle again for us unless it's a dire emergency or we have nobody else." Playing a vital role on both the Pats and Chiefs, Thuney has shown he can play anywhere you place him, at an All-Pro level.
With the left tackle position filled, the Chiefs are in good position to come out on top in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. That's all because a player put his ego aside for the betterment of his team.