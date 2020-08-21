SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Reportedly Intend To Sign Daniel Kilgore

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly adding another piece on the offensive line, as Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor reports Daniel Kilgore is set to sign with the team after COVID-19 protocols are cleared.

Kilgore is going into his tenth year in the league after he was drafted 163rd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the San Fransisco 49ers. He appeared in Super Bowl XLVII with the 49ers but contributed mostly on special teams.

The 32-year-old center was with San Fransisco until the 49ers traded him and their seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick.

Kilgore played four games in his first season in Miami before landing on the injured list. Last season, he played in 13 games for the Dolphins and missed three games because of a knee injury. Kilgore was a captain of the Dolphins for the 2019 season.

Dolphins declined the option on Kilgore's contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Kilgore has played in 91 career games while starting 56 at the center position. The 2017 season was Kilgore's most successful campaign as he participated in 100 percent of San Fransisco's 1,099 offensive snaps.

Last year with Miami, Kilgore was the experienced piece on a young offensive line that struggled. He allowed 16 total quarterback pressures and gave up three sacks in 13 games. He committed four penalties on 631 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

While terms for his contract with the Chiefs have yet to be announced, Kilgore was set to make $3,875,000 in 2020 before he was released to create cap room for the Dolphins.

