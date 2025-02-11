Chiefs Offensive Line Problems Finally Caught Up to Them in Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs finally fell in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
We have not seen a front four get pressure on Mahomes like this since their last Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems like Mahomes was running on every play. Once the ball was snapped the pressure was on Mahomes's face. They had no answer. It started and it did not stop.
The Chiefs offense and Mahomes survived all season with having problems on the offensive line. But they ran into the wrong team to have those problems against. The Chiefs could not get away with the offensive problems they had all season against the Eagles dominant defense. The Eagles showed the right way to stop Mahomes with a great pass rush in Super Bowl LIX.
"It was a little similar to the last time the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes had a lot of pressure by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said former wide receiver Julian Edelman.
"I want to go to something else. I want to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs. They have been to this game three years in a row. We have to give them some credit. Back-to-back Super Bowl Champs have never gotten back to the Super Bowl. I am telling you, they ran out of gas because they played in such long seasons. I know for a fact when you go to the Super Bowl three years in a row, you get worn down. You got a shorter offseason, everyone gunning for them."
"They looked like they ran out of gas, but they ran out of gas for a reason. They just had a three-year run that was one hella of run."
