BREAKING: Eagles Had Rare Plan to Frustrate Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs finally fell in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
We have not seen a front four get pressure on Mahomes like this since their last Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems like Mahomes was running on every play. Once the ball was snapped the pressure was on Mahomes's face. They had no answer. It started and it did not stop.
One big stat that stood out in this Super Bowl that was surprising to many that was seen after the game was the Eagles defense.
According to ESPN Research, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and his Eagles defense did not blitz Mahomes on any of his dropbacks in Super Bowl LIX.
"ESPN Research: The Eagles blitzed Patrick Mahomes on zero of his 42 dropbacks," said ESPN Sports Analytics Writer Seth Walder on X/Twitter. "Mahomes is the 6th QB in Super Bowl history to not be blitzed a single time. All six QBs lost."
Fangio has the perfect game plan to stop Mahomes and this Chiefs offense. Fangio drew up great plays and the offense line was mixed up and lost on whether Fangio was going to bring pressure. But he stuck with what he does best and let his secondary do his job as well. Less was more for the Eagles defense in tonight's game.
Fangio finally got his victory over a Mahomes lead team in the biggest game of his career on the big stage. No one will ever forget what the Eagles did to the Chiefs offense in Super Bowl LIX. Now the Chiefs will have to address the problem this offseason.
