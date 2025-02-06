Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Embraces the Hate
It's no question that the Kansas City Chiefs have seen unparamounted success over the past few years. Led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl 5 times over the past 6 years. As with any profession, success is often followed by hate, and the Chiefs are no different.
On Monday, Mahomes took to the media to share some backstory about when he was growing up. As a Dallas Cowboys fan and a former New England Patriots hater, Mahomes understands where many fans are coming from. He stated:
“It's all fun, just cause I was that guy. I was a Cowboys fan growing up, and I used to hate the Patriots. More than anything, I appreciate the greatness of the Patriots more now, when I see how hard it was to do what they did,” Mahomes said.
What HC Bill Belichik and QB Tom Brady achieved with the Patriots throughout the 2000s and 2010s was unprecedented. Widely considered one of the greatest dynasties of all time throughout sports history, Mahomes now seems to be trekking down that same path.
As you continue to succeed, people will start to root against you. Mahomes understands that. Even through all the hate and controversy, the Chiefs have continued to build trust, chemistry, and legacies. In Mahomes' eyes, this sentiment only fuels his passion to win.
"It kind of brings you closer together when people are rooting against you. You become a tighter brotherhood in that locker room, you know that we're doing it the right way, bring ourselves together and have Chiefs Kingdom witth us, and go out there and try to win the game against everybody." Mahomes continued.
While Mahomes embraces the underdog mentality, he also understands the responsibility that comes with this continued success. The Chiefs have set the standard for excellence in the NFL. Every team comes into the season with one goal: dethroning the Chiefs.
Despite all the noise, Kansas City remains focused on the things they can control: preparation and execution. This mindset has been repeatedly emphasized under the leadership of Andy Reid, who has made it clear numerous times that they're not here to chase records.
One thing is certain: whether you love them or hate them, the Chiefs are here to stay.