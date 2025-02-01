Chiefs HC Andy Reid Shuts Down 3-Peat Talk Ahead of Super Bowl
The narrative all season for the Kansas City Chiefs has been the possibility of a potential three-peat. No team had ever accomplished the goal before, so it was obvious what the headline would be after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday. However, it seems that head coach Andy Reid has his team focused on winning rather than making history.
Reid joined "The Rich Eisen Show" this Friday, noting that he wants his team to be locked in on the matter at hand when preparing for the Super Bowl. Reid wants the three-peat at the back of everybody's minds, to be focused solely on beating the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans next Sunday.
“I haven’t heard one mention of it. I haven’t mentioned it. I don’t plan on mentioning it, but I’m also not naïve enough to know that they’ve heard it," Reid said. "I mean, I’ve heard it a ton up to this point and I’m sure I’ll hear it more this next week down in New Orleans."
The Chiefs have already won back-to-back Super Bowls, the 9th time ever that such a feat has been accomplished. Three-peats however, are much more hard to come by. Many think of Michael Jordan and the Bulls when it comes to three-peats, and how he was able to accomplish it twice in his career. The most recent three-peat in pro sports was the 2000-2002 Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.
"We all know that’s out there but what matters is how you take care of business," Reid added. "So that's what we've been doing. We've been doing that all season, and I'm sure the guys have been asked that a bunch, but I never hear them mention it. They've just sort of stayed focused."
The Chiefs know what they need to do next Sunday, and don't seem to be bothered by any outside noise. Reid knows how to keep his team on track, and will look to do so up until February 9th.
Winning the Super Bowl is not only a matter of talent, it's a matter of nerves as well. If the Chiefs are able to block out the noise and stay focused on the objective in front of them, they'll be good to go.