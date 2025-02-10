Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Explains Achilles Heel
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory Sunday night, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22 in a shocking blowout defeat.
Despite being the favorite entering Sunday, the Chiefs were seemingly outmatched from the first snap as the Eagles vicious defense rained down on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, bringing him down for a career-high six sacks while forcing three turnovers. The three-time Super Bowl MVP went 21-of-32 for 257 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions and a lost fumble.
The Eagles immensely talented offense made the bigger plays late in the game, including Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts’ 46-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who became the first former Alabama Crimson Tide player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl.
Most of the yardage came in the fourth quarter when the Chiefs were down multiple possessions and the game out of reach. Mahomes’ three turnovers were caused deep in the Chiefs own territory, including Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean’s pick-six in the second quarter.
In his post game press conference, Mahomes took accountability for his team’s defeat, displaying a great level of leadership and understanding of the mistakes that led him and the Chiefs to this point.
“When defenses are going to play in a shell coverage and stay back and play man on third down, I can’t make bad plays worse,” Mahomes said.
Mahomes discussed the need to not force the ball into bad situations as he did multiple times Sunday night. He further mentioned the importance of protecting the ball and his Achillies heel in the process.
“I think that’s something you saw today that there are times when guys aren’t open and I need to throw the ball away or check it down and let other guys make plays happen,” Mahomes explained. “Sometimes I get in (a spot) where I want to make a big play to kind of spark us.
“That’s something I’ve dealt with my entire career and if I don’t show that I will take what’s there in the game, the defenses are going to stay in the coverage they’re in. They only blitzed like one time, two times this entire game today so they were going to make me a fundamental QB in the pocket.”
Mahomes is right about what he said about himself. Since his days at Texas Tech, he had a tendency for the need for a big play to spark momentum during games. That flaw still takes effect in his eight seasons and while he has improved there, he has usually had a top-flight playmaker to throw to and an offensive front that has continuity.
The accountability from Mahomes is admirable following an embarrassing defeat such as last night. As he gets older, protecting the ball will be critical for his career as his physical abilities may begin to fade away in the coming years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE