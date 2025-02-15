Chiefs Predicted to Nab Major Sleeper Weapon for Patrick Mahomes
If the Super Bowl proved anything, it was that the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely need to add more upper-end offensive talent for Patrick Mahomes.
Yes, the offensive line was also a major issue this past season, but the Chiefs can't keep getting by without some truly elite playmakers.
Kansas City doesn't exactly have a cushy financial situation heading into the offseason, so the Chiefs may have difficulty landing help via free agency. However, they could add some legitimate pieces in the NFL Draft.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team recently posted a three-round mock draft, and he is predicting Kansas City to select Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal in the third round,
The Chiefs already have Isiah Pacheco in the backfield, but injuries kept Pacheco off the field for much of 2024. Plus, they could use another explosive option alongside of him.
Neal could represent that for Kansas City, considering he just rattled off 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 2024. He also logged 24 catches for 254 yards and a score.
The 21-year-old arrived at Kansas in 2021 and proceeded to rack up three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns between 2022 and 2024.
Neal isn't viewed like Ashton Jeanty, Kaleb Johnson or Omarion Hampton, but he may very well end up in that class once he gets into the NFL.
There is very little question that Neal is one of the more overlooked prospects in this year's draft, which could have something to do with the fact that there are a lot of good halfbacks present among the ranks.
It would be a typical Chiefs move to find the biggest sleeper available, and Neal could end up being that guy this April.
Of course, Kansas City has a more pressing need at the wide receiver position, so it may be wise for the Chiefs to explore some of the more intriguing pass-catchers that could be on the board on Day 2, but it also wouldn't hurt to add a dynamic player to the backfield.
Mahomes has never had a 1,000-yard rusher at his disposal. Perhaps Neal could be that guy.
