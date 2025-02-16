Chiefs Predicted to Snatch Towering WR for Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs need to get Patrick Mahomes some obvious help this offseason. Whether it's addressing their shaky offensive line or their thin set of weapons, the Chiefs must make some moves.
Unfortunately, Kansas City will not exactly have a ton of money to spend in free agency, and even if the Chiefs restructure some contracts, the pickings may be slim.
Ergo, Kansas City may have to depend largely on the NFL Draft to patch some holes, and Pro Football Network is predicting the Chiefs to land arguably the most compelling wide receiver in this upcoming class: TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams.
Pro Football Network has Kansas City selecting Williams in the third round.
"Savion Williams didn’t have the ideal opportunity to showcase his full potential in TCU’s 2024 offense. His rare blend of size and athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in this class," PFN wrote. "Williams would bring something different to the table for this offense alongside the playmaking abilities of [Rashee] Rice and [Xavier] Worthy, making for a fascinating trio in 11 personnel."
Williams stands 6-foot-5 and also had blazing speed for his speed, having been clocked at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Obviously, he has an incredible catch radius, and he is also incredibly versatile.
The 23-year-old hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores this past season, demonstrating his potential to become a Deebo Samuel type of player on the NFL level. Just much bigger.
The Chiefs are in dire need of a talent like Williams, especially with Rice's status for 2025 up in the air due to his torn ACL and legal issues. Even if Rice does get back on the field next season, Kansas City still needs another option, and Williams would be an interesting fit, to say the least.
It was made very apparent in the Super Bowl that the Chiefs need some explosiveness and nuance to what has become a rather dull offense. Williams would provide that in spades.
If the towering wide out is available for Kansas City on Day 2 of the draft, it should waste no time in calling his name.
