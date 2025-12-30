Chiefs Fans Rooting Guide for 2025 NFL Season Finale

Against all odds, the Atlanta Falcons pulled off an incredible upset over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, playing Monday night spoiler with a 27-24 win. Why's that important to the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans? Because it moved the Falcons to 7-9 on the season, one game ahead of KC in the standings.



At this point, the Chiefs and their faithful are already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, when they'll have the opportunity to reinforce their roster with some hopefully transcendent talents that can bring this team back to title contention and possibly even awaken a new dynasty. Kansas City is currently slated to hold the ninth-overall pick, but it could climb even higher if things break the right way in Week 18.



Chiefs fans will be extending their support elsewhere



1. Las Vegas Raiders



The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an incredible performance in their tank-off with the New York Giants in Week 17. Despite both teams coming into the matchup with an identically abysmal 2-13 record, the Raiders looked an entire tier below the Giants, falling to 2-14 with a 34-10 loss. That put them in the driver's seat for the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.



However, Las Vegas still needs to lose again in the season finale to maintain that position, as New York would hold the strength of schedule tiebreaker in the draft if the two teams finish with the same record. The Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. It might hurt to actively root against them, especially versus a divisional rival, but the Chiefs' faithful should welcome another loss, lest they fall back in the draft order.



2. New Orleans Saints



Now that the Atlanta Falcons have seven wins, the Chiefs and their fans can rest easy knowing that KC controls its own destiny to finish ahead of Atlanta in the draft order. That means that they can comfortably root for the New Orleans Saints to extend their win streak to five games in a row with a victory over the Falcons in Week 18. If that pans out and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders, KC will claim the eighth-overall pick in 2026.



3. Cincinnati Bengals



Like the Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals go into Week 18 with six wins. KC is currently ahead of them in the draft order, but that could easily flip with a win and a Bengals loss to the Cleveland Browns, who just upset the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's a disaster scenario out there for the Chiefs to end the 2025 season.



If Kansas City beats Las Vegas, while the Bengals, Dolphins, and Falcons all lose, the Chiefs will drop to 12th in the draft. Falling from eight to 12 might not seem like a big deal, but it could make all the difference for a team desperate for young talent, especially after the first round.

