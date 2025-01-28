Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy Continues to Elevate His Game
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl and did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long.
The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and to the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was the same team that should have been in the Chiefs way all season long. The Buffalo Bills had beaten the Chiefs during the regular season. But it was the Chiefs that once again showed when it matters the most they can get the job gone.
The Chiefs are already a dynasty and they keep adding to it. Until someone can stop them they will continue to be favorite in the playoffs. And now they are heading to another Super Bowl.
One player that has been a great addition this season for the Chiefs has been rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs traded up for Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been Mahomes favorite target down the stretch in the second half of the season.
With all the injuries to the Chiefs receivers, Worthy has stepped up big for the team all season and in the AFC Championship game he had his best game of the season.
“I was actually talking to his mom about that,” said Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “The kid, every week, has just gotten better, and better, and better. And he’s really put together a nice half of the season — the second half, here. Not that he didn’t have good plays in the first half. But you could see he was learning in the first half and the quarterback was kind of learning where he was going to be and how he was going to get there against all these different coverages that teams throw at you."
“So, it looks like they’re on the same page and they’ll have a big challenge in two weeks with the Eagles their secondary, they’ve got a real good secondary there, too.”
The Chiefs and Worthy will look to have one more big game in the Super Bowl and be the first team ever to win three championships in a row.