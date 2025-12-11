Why Chiefs Still Have Chances Despite Late-Season Failures

The Kansas City Chiefs lost control of their own destiny when they fell to the Houston Texans, 20-10, in Week 14's Sunday Night Football feature. That loss dropped them to 6-7, with just four games left to go in the 2025 NFL season.

Now, they're seated in the 10th seed in the AFC, with head-to-head losses against several teams above them in the standings.

At this point, the Chiefs could win out and still fail to make the playoffs. It might be improbable for them to punch a postseason ticket, but it's certainly not impossible.

There's still a path for them to claim one of the Wild Card spots in the conference and continue their dynasty with a Cinderella run through the playoffs. Kansas City can't afford to think that far ahead, though. The Chiefs have to remain focused on the task at hand: ending their two-game losing streak.

Chiefs expected to beat the Chargers



The Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2025 NFL season in Brazil. They ended that game without two of their top playmakers, with Rashee Rice serving the first week of his six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy exiting the contest early with a dislocated shoulder. With a severely limited offense, the Chiefs were upset by the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, 27-21.

That loss began a severely disappointing season for KC and kickstarted a resurgent campaign for LA. The Chargers have had to deal with a myriad of injuries, including losing both of their starting offensive tackles for the season, but Justin Herbert's MVP-level campaign has kept them in the playoff hunt. They're currently in the fifth seed at 9-4.

The easiest way for the Chiefs to turn things around and make the playoffs would be to surpass the Chargers. Step one in making that happen would be to win this upcoming head-to-head to even the season series.

LA was seemingly on the verge of collapse after getting eviscerated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 35-6, in Week 11. Since then, the Chargers have stayed afloat with two crucial wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

LA ends its 2025 season on a brutal slate, taking on the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos after its matchup with Kansas City.

If the Chiefs can pull this one out, they could start a downward spiral for the Chargers that would allow Kansas City to leapfrog them in the standings. FanDuel is siding with the reigning AFC champions in this one. The Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points at home, listed at -230 on the moneyline.

