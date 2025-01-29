Chiefs TE Travis Kelce True Character Came Out After Sunday's Win
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl and did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long.
The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and to the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was the same team that should have been in the Chiefs way all season long. The Buffalo Bills had beaten the Chiefs during the regular season. But it was the Chiefs that once again showed when it matters the most they can get the job gone.
The Chiefs are already a dynasty and they keep adding to it. Until someone can stop them they will continue to be favorite in the playoffs. And now they are heading to another Super Bowl.
"Never satisfied baby," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after Sunday's win. "When you play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this, every single AFC Championship. Are you kidding me? Kansas City, hey before you guys get out of here, just do a little dance, make a little love, and get down tonight."
Kelce also gave major credit to the Bills on how hard it was for them to win on Sunday.
"That Buffalo team was as good as we ever played. A lot of great competitors over there. I got a lot of respect for those guys and they made it hard. I am very thankful that I am here in Kansas City with the guys and then everybody involved in this building. It is a special, special place and we feel that every single day and we just try to take advantage of it and not let it slip out of our hands."
Kelce also talked about potentially 3-peating.
"You know, it is a new feeling right now. But I am just excited. I am happy for the guys that are doing this for the first time and trying to make it everything for them, but I know there is bigger fish to fry and that is the Philadelphia Eagles down in New Orleans."
Kelce has been one of the major pieces during this run and it will not be any different in two weeks in New Orleans.