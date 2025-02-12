Chiefs' Travis Kelce Deserves Some Grace For Super Bowl LIX Performance
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not have the game he, or anyone, expected in Super Bowl LIX.
In the wake of the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the future of the Chiefs' eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer has been amongst the biggest topics of the week. So too has been his performance in what potentially could be the final game of his career.
Sunday was likely one of the worst games Kelce has had in his illustrious career considering the stage and scale of the contest. He caught four passes for 39 yards on six targets, suffered with drops and with blocking execution, and his biggest play of the day was a 13-yard gain.
There have also been the occasional fans poking holes in his ultimate effort during the game through the course of the blowout loss. In what was the final game of a long season for the aging Kelce, it is fair to say Sunday did not look like his best.
But isn't Kelce also allowed to have a bad day? After the years of records, championships, big plays in big moments, doesn't Kelce deserve some grace for the worst game of his career?
If Kelce was alone in his struggles on Sunday, it would be different. But Kelce was far from the only Chief who had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. It was a team loss and that goes far beyond the scope of Kelce.
Kelce has had better games. If he plays another season, he will have a chance to redeem himself. But after all he has done for the Chiefs, does he even need to?
“I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own, man. He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch. And so, he knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments," Patrick Mahomes said in the wake of Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
"But, it’s if he wants to put in that grind because it’s a grind to go out there and play 20 games, whatever it is, and get to the Super Bowl. He’s done enough to be a gold-jacket guy and first-ballot Hall of Famer. But I know he still has love for the game, and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own, but, he knows he’ll come back here with welcome arms. We love that guy not only for the football player, but the person that he is every single day.”
