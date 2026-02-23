Breaking Down Reasons Why Chiefs Are Facing Pressure This Offseason

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs have more questions than answers heading into the offseason. Coming off a disastrous 6 -11 season, the Chiefs have more issues than they anticipated heading into 2025.

Some of that is due to poor planning and roster construction , while some of it is based on external factors, including the rest of the league catching up. Regardless, Kansas City must dramatically improve its roster ahead of the 2026 season, and that begins in free agency, which opens on March 11. Here are a couple of reasons why the Chiefs are facing additional pressure this offseason.

Kansas City Wants to Maintain Super Bowl Window

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the the Lombardi Trophy to Travis Kelce after winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Mahomes as the franchise quarterback, who has delivered multiple Super Bowls and consecutive conference championship game appearances, the Chiefs, rightfully so, view themselves as a Super Bowl contender each and every year.

Since the Chiefs have been competing for Lombardi Trophies for the last eight years, which has resulted in the Chiefs drafting from the back of the first round during that span. A roster that wins multiple Super Bowls usually contains elite talent in several areas, which leads to paying players lucrative contracts. Kansas City has been drafting anywhere from 28-32 the last eight years, and its cap space has become tighter and tighter with the 30-year-old quarterback becoming more and more expensive.

Chiefs Have Underwhelmed in Recent Drafts

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Quite frankly, the Chiefs have not had a good draft class since 2022. There have been multiple missed picks, including 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and several others, and the jury is still out on whether or not they will develop into second-contract players.

Brett Veach has not been at his best, especially in the early rounds, and that is another reason the roster has lacked specific areas. With only six selections, the Chiefs have to hit with fewer bullets in the chamber than usual.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Possessing a top-10 pick is an advantageous spot to be in for a team needing to retool as quickly as possible, but that also adds significant pressure. Missing on that selection could set Kansas City further back in its goal to bounce back and re-establish itself as a formidable contender moving forward.

Another lackluster draft class, and the Chiefs' future will not be as bright as once thought. Mahomes will always provide a high floor for this organization, but at some point, the front office needs to surround the three-time Super Bowl MVP with high-end talent.