Chiefs vs. Eagles: Which Offense is More Super Bowl Ready?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have officially landed in New Orleans! With the start of media day, we got to see all the stars on the same stage. It got me thinking, how do the two offenses compare?
Lets start with the QBs: Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
They've faced each other before, they not what it's going to take to win, and they're going to stop at nothing to outperform the other. Patrick Mahomes gets the bid at experience. Being drafted 2 years prior, not only did Mahomes get a year sitting behind veteran QB Alex Smith, but he also got an extra year as a starter, where he took the Chiefs all the way to the AFC title game.
The bulk of the offensive firepower comes from the skill players however.
Both receiving rooms are elite, with a healthy mix of veterans, established greats, and rising stars. On the Chiefs side, they are led by perennial All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has been a true leader for Kansas City for a good amount of years now, dominating the TE position and giving Mahomes a reliable receiver that he can trust with the ball. He is joined by rookie WR Xavier Worthy, who has only gotten better as the season's progressed, alongside veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins.
On the Eagles side of the ball, they are stacked with the star-studded duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who both notched 1,000 yard seasons this year.
The greatest factor of all is their run game. They have undoubtedly the best running back from this season Saquon Barkley, who has taken over Eagles games this postseason. Although the duo of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco have done wonders for the Chiefs, Barkley takes the cake on this comparison.
Lastly, the protectors.
Both offensive lines are phenomenal, with both fronts being ranked inside the top 10 by PFF. Although the Eagles are highly regarded as the best OL in football, the Chiefs did have multiple players land on the AP All-Pro first team (C Creed Humphrey and G Joe Thuney). Both lines have done so much for their run game and pass protection, that it's hard to pick sides.
So who wins?
In my opinion, the star power for both teams is high, and possibly equal. However, the Chiefs have something that the Eagles don't: the clutch gene. Yes both teams have made the Super Bowl in the past, yes both teams haver made it far into the Playoffs year after year. Yet, it's been Mahomes and his squad who've proven again and again that they have what it takes to win when the lights shine brightest.
That trumps all the talent in the world.