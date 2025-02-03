Kansas City Chiefs Players Land on 2025 All-AFC Playoff Team
The defending and reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are less than a week away from defending their crown in Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs are once again back in the big game and with a win this year, they will be making history. The Chiefs will be the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls if they can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Before we get to the big game, some Chiefs players were named to one 2025 All-AFC Playoff Team.
CBS Sports NFL Writer Bryan DeArdo named quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith, to the team on the offensive side.
On the defensive side DeArdo named defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton, George Karlaftis, defensive back Trent McDuffie, and on special teams Nikko Remigio.
Mahomes once again led his team to a Super Bowl berth that included a win over Allen's Bills. Mahomes made several clutch plays during each of Kansas City's playoff wins over the Texans and Bills. He was especially good at spreading the ball around while keeping Houston's and Buffalo's defenses guessing. Mahomes also made an impact with several big runs.
Worthy made several big plays during each of Kansas City's playoff wins, including his touchdown in the AFC title game. The rookie caught 11 of 13 targets in the Chiefs' two playoff games. He has quickly become Mahomes' No. 1 receiver.
Kelce, who leads all AFC tight ends this postseason in receiving yards. He recorded a season-high 117 yards in Kansas City's divisional round win over Houston.
Thuney has become one of the pillars of the Chiefs' budding dynasty, Thuney has played at a Pro Bowl level throughout the Chiefs' three-peat run. Along with guard, Thuney has thrived at left tackle this year after being asked to change positions due to injury.
Humphrey has reinforced his status as the NFL's best center during the postseason. He and his teammates more than held their own against Buffalo's stingy front-seven during Sunday night's win.
Smith played a key role in the Chiefs' success, especially on the ground, during their two most recent playoffs wins. Smith helped Kansas City rush for 135 yards, its highest total since Week 12.
Wharton is tied for eighth in the NFL in postseason sacks. One of those sacks came against Josh Allen in the AFC title game.
Tied for fourth in the NFL in postseason sacks, Karlaftis took down C.J. Stroud three times in the Chiefs' win over Houston.
McDuffie is tied for fifth in the NFL in pass breakups this postseason. His presence alone helps free things up for the rest of the Chiefs defense, especially in the secondary.
The Chiefs' return ace leads the NFL in postseason return yards with 217. His 41-yard punt return is also the NFL's longest this postseason.