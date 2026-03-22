3 Second-Year Chiefs Who Need a Big Offseason
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This is a pivotal offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have to reinvent themselves, with the team entering the next chapter in the Patrick Mahomes era.
That next phase will require the front office to assemble a supporting cast around the 30-year-old quarterback, that will feature predominately of assets gained through the draft. The jury is still out on Kansas City's 2025 draft class, but those players must take that next step next season.
Here are three second-year players who need to have a strong offseason and carry that momentum onto the field in 2026.
LT - Josh Simmons
It was a mixed-bag rookie campaign for the 6-foot-5, 310-pound left tackle, as he proved to be a potential long-term solution on the left side of the offensive line, but the Ohio State product only played eight games. Simmons missed multiple games with a personal matter, returned for a couple of games, and then suffered a fractured wrist, which required season-ending surgery.
If Simmons can stay healthy and establish himself as a formidable left tackle, the Chiefs will be set up for a second act in the back nine of Mahomes' career.
CB - Nohl Williams
Kansas City's secondary was decimated in free agency, as Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all signed contracts with other teams around the league. Meanwhile, the Chiefs traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks, including a 2026 first-round selection (29th overall).
Williams showed a lot of promise as a rookie, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could not afford to fully implement the California product, as the Chiefs were fighting for a playoff spot. Spagnuolo will need to trust Williams, who will be a starting cornerback in Kansas City next season.
WR - Jalen Royals
The Chiefs' pass-catching options left much to be desired last season, as they had no wide receiver with 600 yards. Travis Kelce led Kansas City with 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. Royals only played in seven games, totaling two receptions for four yards.
Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and due to several off-field allegations and issues, the Chiefs are unlikely to give the 25-year-old wide receiver a second contract. Additionally, Kansas City currently has four receivers on the depth chart, with Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Royals. The second-year receiver could have an expanded role, depending on what the Chiefs do in the draft.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.