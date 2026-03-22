3 Second-Year Chiefs Who Need a Big Offseason

This is a pivotal offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have to reinvent themselves, with the team entering the next chapter in the Patrick Mahomes era.

That next phase will require the front office to assemble a supporting cast around the 30-year-old quarterback, that will feature predominately of assets gained through the draft. The jury is still out on Kansas City's 2025 draft class , but those players must take that next step next season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are three second-year players who need to have a strong offseason and carry that momentum onto the field in 2026.

LT - Josh Simmons

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a mixed-bag rookie campaign for the 6-foot-5, 310-pound left tackle, as he proved to be a potential long-term solution on the left side of the offensive line, but the Ohio State product only played eight games. Simmons missed multiple games with a personal matter, returned for a couple of games, and then suffered a fractured wrist, which required season-ending surgery.

If Simmons can stay healthy and establish himself as a formidable left tackle , the Chiefs will be set up for a second act in the back nine of Mahomes' career.

CB - Nohl Williams

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City's secondary was decimated in free agency, as Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all signed contracts with other teams around the league. Meanwhile, the Chiefs traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks, including a 2026 first-round selection (29th overall).

Williams showed a lot of promise as a rookie, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could not afford to fully implement the California product, as the Chiefs were fighting for a playoff spot. Spagnuolo will need to trust Williams, who will be a starting cornerback in Kansas City next season.

WR - Jalen Royals

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' pass-catching options left much to be desired last season, as they had no wide receiver with 600 yards. Travis Kelce led Kansas City with 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. Royals only played in seven games, totaling two receptions for four yards.

Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and due to several off-field allegations and issues, the Chiefs are unlikely to give the 25-year-old wide receiver a second contract. Additionally, Kansas City currently has four receivers on the depth chart, with Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Royals. The second-year receiver could have an expanded role, depending on what the Chiefs do in the draft.