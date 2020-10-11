SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs' Week 6 Game in Buffalo Moved to Monday

Tucker D. Franklin

According to FOX's Jay Glazer, the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, originally scheduled for Thursday, will reportedly be moved to Monday night.

This will be the Chiefs third Monday night game of the season. The game will be 4 p.m. CST broadcasted on FOX and NFL Network and Amazon

With the Bills slated to take on the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, the league had penciled in the Chiefs and Bills game for Sunday next week. Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco explained the situation earlier in the week.

The Bills' Week 5 opponent is the Tennessee Titans, who have a full-on coronavirus outbreak and have disrupted the NFL schedule for multiple teams over the last two weeks. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL is planning to move this weekend's Bills vs. Titans game to Tuesday evening, as long as the Titans return no further positive COVID-19 tests.

If that game does kick off on Tuesday night, the Bills would then be scheduled to play two games in three days, with their game against the Chiefs scheduled for Thursday, which is obviously completely untenable for Buffalo.

On Sunday, another member of the Titans staff tested positive for COVID-19. This new plan is all tied to the Titans' ability to play Tuesday against the Bills. If they are unable to, this plan falls to the wayside.

Earlier on Sunday, the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots game was postponed due to another positive test result from within the Patriots organization.

