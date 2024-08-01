Clyde Edwards-Helaire Opens Up About Struggles with PTSD, Advice for Others
On July 29, the Kansas City Chiefs practiced without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed practice with an "illness" designation. That morning, Edwards-Helaire posted on Twitter/X that he has been living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and that he would be back on the practice field soon. On Thursday, Edwards-Helaire spoke to members of the media about his battle with PTSD, thanked several personal supporters, and provided some context about how others can help be the best teammate possible to others living with PTSD.
Edwards-Helaire began is media availability by explaining the origins of his PTSD.
"December 22, 2018, my best friend and I got into a self-defense situation, and I will say that's probably where the majority of things stem from, but I wouldn't necessarily say everything stems from that," Edwards-Helaire began. "I have best friends that passed away [at] young ages from gun violence and just not being at the right places at the right time. ... When I go back home, I'm visiting some of my friends at grave sites."
The 2018 shooting Edwards-Helaire referenced took place while the young running back was with a teammate at Louisiana State University. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge and reported details from police, Edwards-Helaire shot an alleged attacker in self-defense, reported the shooting, and waited for authorities to arrive to the scene.
"With that happening at such a young age, my first couple years, you just try to block everything out, like, 'At some point, I'm going to get over it,' and you start to realize that just doesn't happen," Edwards-Helaire said. "You get older and you realize, no matter the age, no matter the person, no matter the situation, everyone needs help at some point. And it's just being able to step up and know, this is the help I need, or this is what I need to ask for. ... I'll say now, I'm probably the most level-headed and clear that I've probably been within the last five or six years."
Edwards-Helaire discussed his support system at home — specifically his parents with military backgrounds — before also highlighting members of the Chiefs who have been most beneficial to him during his time in Kansas City.
"To really go step-by-step, that'd be a Julie Frymyer question, I know everybody knows that name," Edwards-Helaire began, referencing the Chiefs' assistant athletic trainer who earned praise from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for her work on his injured ankle in January 2023. "She's amazing. Even Rick Burkholder, he's also amazing. Anything that I need, I just communicate to them, let them know how I'm feeling. [...] It's more just having different mechanisms of coping and having people to talk to who could help me through those situations."
Later, Edwards-Helaire discussed how he also struggles with cyclic vomiting syndrome, which can send him to the hospital due to uncontrollable vomiting, leading to other dangerous health complications.
"The only person who kind of put me in the right direction was Julie Frymeyer early on, to get me some of the meds at the time when I am going through an episode to get me over that hump," Edwards-Helaire said. "But it's real, real bad dehydration, dropping weight real fast, but it's really just mentally, just not being there. It's one of those things where early on, guys who kind of pay attention — Trav [Travis Kelce], Kadarius [Toney] at times — they'll know ahead of time, like, 'Okay, Clyde's not laughing, he's not giggling, he's not himself, we've just gotta make sure we're checking in on him as the person.'"
Edwards-Helaire went on to discuss conversations he's had with members of the Chiefs' security staff who have military or law enforcement backgrounds and stressed his willingness to talk to and learn from anyone who may have a similar experience or understanding of his situation. He was then asked what his message would be to someone going through a battle with PTSD.
"Honestly, it just takes the courage to talk about it," Edwards-Helaire said. "Having PTSD and dealing with it, once people bring it up, it's not something that I always want to talk about because I never really know how my body will react, or my mind, it's just something that I can't really pinpoint or know exactly what's going to happen, but really just having that safe space, and I feel like right now, within those past two years and actually being open with my dad — [there were] points that he told me things that I feel like he never told anybody, [including] guys that were a part of his platoon, guys he was deployed with probably haven't heard the stories, or they know exactly what he's going through but they haven't talked about it to kind of let that release go. So, I feel like talking is a big thing, but it's just getting over that hump personally. Being able to know that, honestly, everybody goes through things, good, bad, just being able to cope with it and know everybody's human, and everybody at some point is a stepping stone. I'm 25 years old, just trying to handle the rest of my life healthy."
Lastly, Edwards-Helaire was asked if there was any other advice he'd like to send to people dealing with PTSD, leading him to also share ways others can help loved ones who are living with the disorder.
"Seek help, when possible, but don't make it a burden on a person that's dealing with PTSD," Edwards-Helaire said. "Take little steps, walk them through certain things, don't try to be overwhelming, and then try not to bring up the trauma as much as possible. Even after, unfortunately after the parade, I either went on Facebook or Twitter also and I just kind of wanted to remind everybody in KC that it's not something that you want to keep bringing up, you never want to bring up past traumas or bad things because you never really know [what will] bring the next person down or what situation or what spot they were in during that time. So, try to lead in a positive direction and I feel like being a football player and kind of being that stand-up guy and guys who are looked up to, it felt it was at least my job [to] step up and talk about the things that some people feel vulnerable enough not to talk about."
To watch Edwards-Helaire's entire press availability, click here.