Chiefs Training Camp Injury Update: Chris Jones, Hollywood Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Latest News
The Kansas City Chiefs are practicing without several key members of the team on Monday, but the return of one of the league's top offensive lineman brings positive news to Chiefs camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The list of players not participating in Monday's practice is the same as Sunday's absences. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is present but sidelined due to groin soreness and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson's status has not changed since leaving with a hamstring injury on Saturday. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is not on the practice field due to an illness, wide receiver Justin Watson is absent after suffering a foot injury earlier in camp, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is missing for a second day with an illness designation.
On Monday morning, Edwards-Helaire posted on Twitter/X to add some context to his absence, describing difficulties with PTSD and promising to return for Wednesday's practice.
"Living With PTSD is no small feat, its hard and very overwhelming," Edwards-Helaire wrote. "Within the last month Ive Had many flare ups and the Amazing staff here at the #Chiefs have been helping me get through some tough times. I’ll be back rolling next Practice! All Love , Glydro ❤️💛."
The good news, put into motion on Sunday afternoon, is the return of left guard Joe Thuney, who passed his physical and was taken off the PUP list on Sunday. Monday is a scheduled quicker practice for the team before an off day on Tuesday, so Thuney will most likely be in line for his return to NFL physicality on Wednesday.
There are no changes regarding the Chiefs' other recovering veterans, keeping safety Justin Reid, defensive end Charles Omenihu, cornerback Jaylen Watson and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi sidelined.