Clyde Edwards-Helaire Saw the Effects of COVID-19 Firsthand — 'For Me, it Hits Home'

As the COVID-19 pandemic tore its way through the United States, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire felt the impact more than many others.

Coming off of a 15-0, national championship-winning LSU squad, Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. On Saturday, he said in a video conference with reporters that the threats of the pandemic have been very real for him when asked what he'd say to fans who didn't want to wear a mask during the pandemic.

“For me, it hits home," Edwards-Helaire said. "My mom, she actually had COVID and my little sister has muscular dystrophy, so me wearing a mask and just keeping everything in tune and keeping everyone safe around. I mean, she was born with a real difficult situation, ultimately if she gets it, it’ll pretty much be fatal. So, for me, it's personal."

With Edwards-Helaire's selection, the pass-catching, hard-nosed back looks to be a match made in heaven for Head Coach Andy Reid and his offense.

On Friday, the NFLPA agreed on amendments to the current collective bargaining agreement for players' health and safety for playing during the pandemic. The approved changes paved the way for games to play as scheduled.

As the season comes near, Edwards-Helaire had advice for the fans who want to see the reigning Super Bowl champions take the field this season.

"Wearing masks is something that you do when you go outside and interact with people," Edwards-Helaire said. "Staying six feet apart is the main key. So wear a mask, stay six feet apart and we ultimately should be able to knock this curve down. I mean, everyone wants to be in the stands on a Sunday, Monday or Thursday, so let’s just make it happen. Wear a mask, it’s that simple.”