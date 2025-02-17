Could Chiefs' Justin Reid Find New Home With AFC Foe?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League last season. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has his defense flying around the field.
He is not going anywhere after drawing some interest in head coaching jobs but will remain with the Chiefs. This defense will be back and ready to rock and roll.
One key piece of the defense can be on the move this off season. Safety Justin Reid is set to become a free agent in March. And with the Chiefs focusing on the offense first, Reid can be the odd man out. Reid will have a lot of suitors and it is possible that the Chiefs will not offer what other teams are.
A team that will be interested in Reid is the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have a new defensive coordinator and he will try to get Reid to sign with the Colts.
"Speaking of the projected price range, Reid is currently predicted to land a three-year deal worth $51.2 million in free agency, per Spotrac," said sports writer Kevin Hickey of The Sporting News. "It would be out of character for Ballard to make a splash signing like that, but he also admitted he needs to change his process in free agency."
"Reid just turned 28 years old so while he's not in the middle of his prime, he's still one of the top safeties potentially available to the Colts this offseason. He brings vast playoff experience to go along with the versatility both in the box and as a free safety. He even can play in the slot a bit if needed."
Reid will be a huge loss for the Chiefs not only on the defensive side of the ball but also as a leader in the locker room. It is going to be interesting to see how much they prioritize Reid in free agency.
