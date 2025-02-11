Chiefs DB Justin Reid has Message About Wanting to Come Back Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
One the defensive side the Chiefs will have big key free agents hitting the market. The Chiefs defense was one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. The defense held it down all last season. Keep the offense in games and be a force like we have never seen on a Chiefs team.
One player that will be crucial for the Chiefs to resign in the offseason is defensive back Justin Reid. Reid has been a center piece to the defense since coming to Kansas City. Reid had a message for Chiefs Kingdom after their Super Bowl LIX loss.
"Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together," said Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid on X/Twitter. "I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is - I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever."
