Could Chiefs' Veteran WR Hopkins Head to AFC Rival?
The Chiefs did everything they could to surround their quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a plethora of weapons for a possible 3-peat. During the 2024 offseason, they signed Cardinals' WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a former 1,000-yard receiver with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. They traded up in the draft with the Buffalo Bills to select WR Xavier Worthy out of Texas, who had just ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL history just a month prior.
With a solid receiving core heading into the 2024 season, the Chiefs looked to head back to the top of the NFL world. However, injuries derailed them. Hollywood Brown sustained an injury that would keep him sidelined for the first 14 weeks of play. Rashee Rice was soon to follow, being ruled out indefinitely after trying to make a tackle in a September game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was a tremendous mid-season addition to the team. Acquired via trade from the Tennessee Titans in late October, Hopkins provided much needed experience and support for an already decimated receiver room.
After getting to play out his dream of being in the Super Bowl, Hopkins now has a decision to make ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Among all of Hopkins' potential suitors, there's one team in particular that seems to be linked to the experienced wideout more than others: the New England Patriots.
The Patriots, having just hired new head coach Mike Vrabel, are expected to be one of the most aggresive teams during free agency and the offseason. Now with their franchise QB Drake Maye, the next step in their "turnaround phase" has to be adding talent across the board.
By no means is Hopkins expected to be WR1, but as with any team that he joins, he brings both a veteran perspective of the game and invaluable mentorship to a young offense looking to find its identity.
Hopkins was a key piece of a Chiefs receiving room, and a big factor as to why they ended up playing in the title game once again. If his time with the Chiefs Kingdom is truly over, the Patriots should know they're getting a proven playmaker who can be both a team-player and a leader.
