Chiefs Offense Has Just 1 Position Battle in Early Depth Chart
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs still need wide receivers, something they’ve yet to add in free agency.
But they feel a lot better having re-signed Tyquan Thornton. Even though Hollywood Brown left to sign with Philadelphia. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, as of now, are expected back for 2026. That position is deep in the draft, and the Chiefs own nine picks. They should find at least one solid rookie wide receiver.
And after Kansas City signed two explosive running backs in free agency, Kenneth Walker and Emari Demercado, and even traded for a solid backup quarterback in Justin Fields, there’s really only one position battle left on offense. Beware, it’s not very sexy.
It’s right tackle, where the Chiefs opted for a $20 million cap savings by releasing starter Jawaan Taylor earlier this month. A good-news-bad-news move, the Chiefs shed the pre-snap penalties Taylor contributed – although he’d turned a corner just prior to his season-ending injury in 2025 – but they also lost one of their best pass protectors.
Fear not, because Brett Veach has already stocked the 90-man roster with five candidates – all worthy starters – to replace Taylor. And because the Chiefs have such a strong group at the other four starting positions, there’s no reason they should select a right tackle with a premium first-round choice next month, No. 9 overall. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa can go somewhere else.
And because the Chiefs already have five candidates for that role, right tackle figures to be camp’s best battle.
One candidate is Wanya Morris, but of his 16 regular-season starts, only one has been at right tackle. In similar fashion, Jaylon Moore has started 18 NFL games but just four on the right side.
Chu Godrick made his NFL debut in 2025, playing most of a Week 14 loss against Houston at right tackle for an injured Moore. Godrick then started the season’s final three games at right tackle. Esa Pole, meanwhile, started the final four contests at left tackle as a rookie last year, but bet on Andy Heck giving him preseason reps at right tackle in August.
Matt Waletzko, a 6-8, 305-pound veteran out of North Dakota, is the most interesting right-tackle candidate. Signed as a practice-squad player after Dallas released him midway through the 2025 season, he’s never started an NFL game. But he’s spent the past four seasons as the Cowboys’ swing tackle, after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft.
Waletzko, who has just 11 games of experience over four seasons and limited snaps, all of which have come on the left side, earned another shot at the Chiefs’ roster when the team re-signed him as a reserve/future player in January.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ early offensive depth chart entering the draft (starters listed first).
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Jake Haener, Chris Oladokun.
Running back
Kenneth Walker, Emari Demercado, Brashard Smith, ShunDerrick Powell.
Wide Receiver
Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio.
Wide Receiver
Xavier Worthy, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday.
Slot Wide Receiver
Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong.
Tight end
Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Jake Briningstool, Tre Watson.
Left tackle
Josh Simmons, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris, Esa Pole, Matt Waletzko, Ethan Driskell.
Left guard
Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, C.J. Hanson.
Center
Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad.
Right guard
Trey Smith, Mike Caliendo.
Right tackle
Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris, Chu Godrick, Matt Waletzko, Esa Pole.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert