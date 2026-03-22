Chiefs Offense Has Just 1 Position Battle in Early Depth Chart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs still need wide receivers, something they’ve yet to add in free agency.

But they feel a lot better having re-signed Tyquan Thornton. Even though Hollywood Brown left to sign with Philadelphia. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, as of now, are expected back for 2026. That position is deep in the draft, and the Chiefs own nine picks. They should find at least one solid rookie wide receiver.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And after Kansas City signed two explosive running backs in free agency, Kenneth Walker and Emari Demercado, and even traded for a solid backup quarterback in Justin Fields, there’s really only one position battle left on offense. Beware, it’s not very sexy.

It’s right tackle, where the Chiefs opted for a $20 million cap savings by releasing starter Jawaan Taylor earlier this month. A good-news-bad-news move, the Chiefs shed the pre-snap penalties Taylor contributed – although he’d turned a corner just prior to his season-ending injury in 2025 – but they also lost one of their best pass protectors.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fear not, because Brett Veach has already stocked the 90-man roster with five candidates – all worthy starters – to replace Taylor. And because the Chiefs have such a strong group at the other four starting positions, there’s no reason they should select a right tackle with a premium first-round choice next month, No. 9 overall. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa can go somewhere else.

And because the Chiefs already have five candidates for that role, right tackle figures to be camp’s best battle.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One candidate is Wanya Morris, but of his 16 regular-season starts, only one has been at right tackle. In similar fashion, Jaylon Moore has started 18 NFL games but just four on the right side.

Chu Godrick made his NFL debut in 2025, playing most of a Week 14 loss against Houston at right tackle for an injured Moore. Godrick then started the season’s final three games at right tackle. Esa Pole, meanwhile, started the final four contests at left tackle as a rookie last year, but bet on Andy Heck giving him preseason reps at right tackle in August.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Matt Waletzko, a 6-8, 305-pound veteran out of North Dakota, is the most interesting right-tackle candidate. Signed as a practice-squad player after Dallas released him midway through the 2025 season, he’s never started an NFL game. But he’s spent the past four seasons as the Cowboys’ swing tackle, after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft.

Waletzko, who has just 11 games of experience over four seasons and limited snaps, all of which have come on the left side, earned another shot at the Chiefs’ roster when the team re-signed him as a reserve/future player in January.

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (79) at the line of scrimmage in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ early offensive depth chart entering the draft (starters listed first).

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Jake Haener, Chris Oladokun.

Running back

Kenneth Walker, Emari Demercado, Brashard Smith, ShunDerrick Powell.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) runs with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio.

Wide Receiver

Xavier Worthy, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Slot Wide Receiver

Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong.

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Jake Briningstool, Tre Watson.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool (9) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Left tackle

Josh Simmons, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris, Esa Pole, Matt Waletzko, Ethan Driskell.

Left guard

Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, C.J. Hanson.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Center

Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad.

Right guard

Trey Smith, Mike Caliendo.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) takes the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Right tackle

Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris, Chu Godrick, Matt Waletzko, Esa Pole.