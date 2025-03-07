Does DeAndre Hopkins Still Make Sense with Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a slew of free agents to decide from as they look to find their way back to the top of the AFC. One free agent they have to decide upon is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and if he still fits into the game plan for the 2025 season.
Hopkins started his 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans before getting traded after six games with the franchise. Hopkins was able to help the Chiefs make their way to the playoffs and even to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs would benefit from bringing him in for another season, but it might be too far out of reach.
According to Spotrac.com, Hopkins is projected to to get a one year deal worth over $15 million, and given where the Chiefs stand in cap space, he might be out of the conversation. The veteran presence in the locker room would greatly benefit Kansas City, but they might just have to lean on Travis Kelce for that.
Throughout his career, Hopkins has been a reliable option as a wide receiver during his time with the Houston Texans. In over a decade in the league, Hopkins has recorded 12,965 receiving yards and secured 83 touchdown passes.
The Chiefs still possess options in Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice for wide receiver, and the duo seems to be more reliable than where Hopkins sits in his career. Going into his age 33 season, the Chiefs might be leaning towards a strategy where they get the most out of their young stars before baking on experience.
During his time as a Chief, Hopkins brought in 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns, which helped get the Chiefs to the playoffs. It was in the playoffs though where Hopkins showed what his worth might be to any team in 2025.
Only bringing in three receptions for 29 yards while recording one touchdown, does not exactly jump off the page for potential suitors. If Hopkins does return to Kansas City, he might be in a position where he is a bulk guy for injuries, rather than an everyday starting contributor on the grass.
