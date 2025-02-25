Could Chiefs' DeAndre Hopkins Go Back to Houston?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One major thing they must do this offseason is get quarterback Patrick Mahomes help at the wide receiver position. The Chiefs have unknowns at the position heading to next season.
Veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins is not expected to return to Kansas City next season. Hopkins is in the back end of his career but can still play the game at a high level. Last season it did not start clicking for him in the offense until late in the season.
Hopkins was brought in to give Mahomes another target down the field but the chemistry did not get built like they would have liked it to.
One potential landing spot for Hopkins next season is him going back to the team he started his NFL career with the Houston Texans.
The Texans are also in the same boat as the Chiefs, they do not know what receivers will be coming back to the team next season. A lot of unknowns with these two teams.
Hopkins will be a great fit in that offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is a good young quarterback and pairing him with Hopkins can be something that turns into more wins for the Texans.
Yes, the Texans will not be getting Hopkins who was once the best receiver in the NFL but he can still bring a threat to opposing teams. The Texans should go after him and bring his leadership to the locker room and on the field. It will be an interesting move for the Texans.
