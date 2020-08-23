SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Earl Thomas Has Been Released, Could the Kansas City Chiefs Be Interested?

Tucker D. Franklin

After a tumultuous offseason and bizarre series of events, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly planning to release or trade safety Earl Thomas.

The Ravens moved quickly after Thomas punched fellow safety, Chuck Clark, in a training camp fight yesterday. If released, Baltimore will cut ties with Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team.

Colby Patnode of SeahawksMaven described the situation with the former Seattle Seahawks legend and how his relationships have quickly soured.

The writing was on the wall long before Thomas gave his famous one-finger salute, but if there were any residual feelings that the relationship could be salvaged, it was torched on that Sunday afternoon. The following offseason, Thomas got his wish and was handed a massive three-year contract from the Ravens and played solid football for the 14-2 AFC regular season champs.

But below the surface, tensions bubbled in the Ravens' locker room. Resentment grew as Thomas was "free-styling" on defense (not sticking to the design of the play call). Teammates talked to Thomas to no avail. With frustrations boiling over, Thomas' future with Baltimore is in serious doubt.

In May, Thomas was involved in a domestic incident with his wife where he was held at gunpoint after being found with two women and his brother.

If any teams choose to pursue a trade for Thomas, they would be trading for his fully guaranteed $10 million cap hit for 2020. The Ravens can get out of the guarantee if they suspend him for detrimental conduct.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly the leading contender for the Pro Bowl safety if he is released. 

The first time Thomas was on the market, the Kansas City Chiefs were interested but were unable to come to a deal. With Juan Thornhill still rehabbing from his ACL injury, Thomas could be a good one-year replacement as the Chiefs try and "run it back."

11:30 AM Update: The Ravens have released Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco weighed in on Twitter with some thoughts on where the Chiefs may fall on their interest in Thomas:

All I'm saying is that the Chiefs thought he was worth a one-year deal a year ago. Obviously some THINGS happened since then, but I think it's noteworthy. Again — I totally understand there's a lot going on here — but the Chiefs were interested last offseason. [Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] plays a lot of three-safety sets. It makes football sense. It may or may not make locker room sense. No reason to make that call without the full story though.

