Matt Nagy Returning to KC as Chiefs QB Coach

The Chiefs have found their quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season, and it's a familiar face for Andy Reid and the Kansas City offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face as the team's quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season. Former Chicago Bears head coach and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is returning to Kansas City, the team announced Friday. Nagy will serve as "Senior Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach," according to the team.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Nagy rejoins the Chiefs after four years as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, a position he accepted after being the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach from 2013-15, co-offensive coordinator in 2016 and KC's sole offensive coordinator in 2017.

Nagy's return to Kansas City follows the news of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's return for another year as Chiefs OC and the departure of former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who left the Chiefs in February to become the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

May 15, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) talks with quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy during organized team activities at the University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kafka was previously the only quarterbacks coach who quarterback Patrick Mahomes had played under as the team's starter, but Nagy and Mahomes overlapped briefly in 2017. In Mahomes's rookie season, with veteran Alex Smith still starting, Nagy was the team's offensive coordinator.

Mahomes discussed Nagy's impact in their shared 2017 season, crediting him with helping his transition to the professional level.

"Nagy was amazing with me and my transition into the NFL," Mahomes said. "Being able to relate to me, being able to go out there and let me play fast and be who I am."

Jan 28, 2016; Kahuku, HI, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (C) and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) talk during Team Rice practice for the 2016 Pro Bowl at the Turtle Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nagy was 34-31 as the Bears' head coach, going 12-4, 8-8, 8-8 and 6-11 in his four years. The Bears made the playoffs in 2018 and 2020 but lost their first game in both seasons.

At the quarterback position in Chicago, Nagy most notably coached Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

As the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2017, Nagy oversaw the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the NFL with Alex Smith recording 4,042 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 15 starts. The Chiefs started the 2017 season 5-0 and won their final four regular-season games, but went 1-6 in the middle of the year. The team's season ended with a loss to the Tennesee Titans in the playoffs, 22-21.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
