Former Chiefs Kicker Matthew Wright Finds New Landing Spot in NFC
A heartbreaking loss has given Kansas City a sort of "reality check" now looking towards the upcoming 2025 NFL season. With head coach Andy Reid returning for another year, there's no reason that the Chiefs can't find a way to have a comeback year and shoot for another championship.
The Chiefs now head into an offseason with plenty of holes to fill. KC has numerous key pieces that could end up leaving, so they are now faced with some difficult decisions. While it's impossible to retain everybody, there are a few players that would highly benefit the Chiefs with a return next year.
Unfortunately, the Chiefs have already been denied a reunion with one of their former players who was set to become a free agent. According to The Athletic, kicker Matthew Wright has already been signed to a future/reserve deal by the Carolina Panthers.
Although the Chiefs already have their starting kicker role filled, as Harrison Butker went 21-25 on field goals throughout the season, Wright was a fine replacement when Butker was sidelined. Missing 4 games, Wright stepped in for the injured Butker, nailing 8 of 9 field goals and both extra point tries. Bouncing from team to team all of last season, Wright finished with a 93% field goal conversion rate, and knocked down 15-16 tries with his longest being 50 yards.
Signing a $25 million extension last season, Butker was never in danger of losing his job. However, this meant that there was no need for the Chiefs to retain Wright, making him dispensable when planning out their roster moves.
Wright proved to be a useful resource for any NFL team, whether it be as a full-time kicker or just a reliable backup that can step in when needed. Although the Chiefs will no longer command his services, I'm sure he will prove to be impactful for HC Dave Canales and the Panthers next season.
With $11.5 million in cap space for the upcoming year, the Chiefs have to be strategic with their signings. Over the next coming weeks, look for Kansas City to make a splash in free agency. If they want to be competitive again, they're going to have to.
