Former Chiefs Linebacker Damien Wilson Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson has found himself a new home in the AFC with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Jaguars Twitter account officially announced the signing of the Super Bowl LIV champion on Friday.

Wilson has been a part of the last two seasons in Kansas City and started all 35 games he participated in, including the playoffs. Wilson notched 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his two regular seasons as a Chiefs while recording 33 tackles on the way to the team's two Super Bowl appearances.

The 6-foot, 245-pound linebacker was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In his four years in Dallas, Wilson recorded 121 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Kansas City could be on the lookout for another linebacker in free agency or in the 2021 NFL Draft to help them fill out their depth at the position.

As of now, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay Jr., Ben Niemann, Omari Cobb, Darius Harris, Dorian O'Daniel and Emmanuel Smith are the only linebackers currently on the roster.

It was reported Wilson visited with the Jaguars earlier in the week. Wilson becomes the seventh new addition to the defense in Jacksonville under first-year head coach Urban Meyer. 

This story is being updated.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
