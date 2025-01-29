How the Kansas City Chiefs Dominated the AFC in the 2025 NFL Playoffs
Earlier today, CBS Sports released their 2025 Playoffs All-AFC team. This team consisted of the top performers in this year's postseason. Big names such as Derrick Henry and Nico Collins proved their worth in their respective games, but one statistic stood out above all.
10 Kansas City Chiefs players were named to this team, from offensive stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to defensive anchors such as All-Pro Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie.
Even WR Nikko Remigio made the team as the AFC's premier returner this postseason, logging a league long 41-yard punt return against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.
Ever since Mahomes took over the starting job in Kansas City back in 2018, the Chiefs have made it clear that they are the team to beat. Going to their third consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs have somehow perfected a winning formula in the NFL, one that doesn't seem it's going to be solved anytime soon.
Coming into the Playoffs with a first-round bye after going 15-2 in the regular season, Chiefs fans were confident going into the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.
Houston had just blown out the Jim Harbaugh led Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the Wildcard Round a week prior. Although the Texans carried much momentum with them into their game at Arrowhead, they soon learned what the duo of Head Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can do with two weeks of rest.
Led by the trio of Mahomes, Kelce, and Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs bulldozed their way through the Texans, taking the lead in the first quarter and not relinquishing it until the final whistle blew with a final score of 23-14.
The following week Kansas City faced their biggest challenge yet, the Buffalo Bills with MVP finalist Josh Allen under center. The game was close the entire time, giving viewers an entertaining Sunday night.
With the game tied up at 29 and three minutes left in the fourth, Harrison Butker booted a 35-yard field goal that would eventually be the final score of the game, giving Kansas City a clear path to the Super Bowl yet again.
The Chiefs have the leadership, the playmakers, and the experience needed to finish the season as champions once again. Do they have the drive to go make history?