The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 NFL schedule sends Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the 2022 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 NFL schedule has officially been announced, and it features Patrick Mahomes and company hosting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, in addition to hitting the road to see Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the season.

Leading up to the schedule release, it was already known exactly which teams the Chiefs would be facing at home and on the road. Their home opponents are the Chargers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City faces the same three AFC West opponents, as well as the Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals.

Without further ado, here's the Chiefs' official schedule for the 2022 season.

(All times listed are local Kansas City time and are subject to change.)

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (3:25 p.m.)

To open the season, the Chiefs head down to Arizona for a matchup against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Mahomes will be looking to snag a win over his former college head coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury. This game figures to feature plenty of offensive fireworks and should be a great Week 1 contest for football fans everywhere.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers fell short of qualifying for a playoff spot last season, but their offseason additions of cornerback J.C. Jackson and pass-rusher Khalil Mack should make them a very competitive team in 2022. They'll be tested early on, as the Chiefs have their home opener poised for a visit from their age-old rivals.

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (12:00 p.m.)

The Chiefs and Colts have had their fair share of heartbreak and fire over the past decade or so, and Mahomes has already managed to come out on the favorable end of the series once. He'll face a tall task in replicating that success on the road against a Matt Ryan-led Colts roster that is deep and well-constructed.

Did somebody order a Super Bowl LV rematch in the first month of the new season? The Chiefs will close out their brutal opening stretch of the year down in Tampa Bay against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This may be the final time the new-age legend and classic "G.O.A.T." are able to square off, which makes it a must-watch game no matter what.

In their second divisional game of the year, the Chiefs will host the Raiders for the first time in 2022. Derek Carr has a new weapon to work with (Davante Adams), which will pose a threat to Steve Spagnuolo's defense. The Chiefs have fared well against the Raiders in the recent past, although the stakes are getting higher and higher each year.

Week 6: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In a rematch of the 2020 season's AFC Championship Game and last season's epic Divisional Round battle, the Chiefs and Bills will go to war once again. Josh Allen is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL, and he'll undoubtedly do his best to go toe-to-toe with Mahomes in what could end up being one of the best games of the year.

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (3:25 p.m.)

In the second of two Super Bowl rematches on their schedule, the Chiefs are again on the road for this one. This time around, they're facing the 49ers in an outing that could be a sneaky good one. San Francisco boasts one of the better rosters in the NFL and despite its murky quarterback situation, the Chiefs shouldn't take this game lightly.

Week 8: BYE

This is a relatively early bye-week for the Chiefs, as they've been fortunate enough to get ones a bit later in recent years. Nevertheless, Andy Reid's track record when given an extra week to prepare is spectacular. The Chiefs will undoubtedly benefit from some rest and relaxation before their next game, regardless of the timing of the bye.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) after the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs and Titans have a storied past in the Mahomes era, and this game arriving in Week 9 should carry legitimate mid-season weight in regards to the AFC playoff picture. Ryan Tannehill's seat is hot as Tennessee's starting quarterback and if he's still at the helm by the time this matchup rolls around, he'll want to prove the doubters wrong against Kansas City's potent attack.

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (12:00 p.m.)

There isn't a ton of intrigue here for either side, as the Chiefs should make quick work of the Jaguars — especially at home. With that said, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be looking to establish himself as a premier signal-caller against Mahomes. That's always interesting to watch unfold, even if his supporting cast isn't great.

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (3:25 p.m.)

Another Chiefs-Chargers matchup is on the docket here, this time when both teams project to be in the early stages of gearing up for the postseason. LA gets the home advantage, which may be a deciding factor at the end of the day.

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)

Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Ramsat the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Both of these teams are known for their 2018 shootout, a contest in which the Rams were able to emerge victoriously. The reigning Super Bowl champions will find themselves traveling to Kansas City for a game that has an outside shot of serving as a Super Bowl preview.

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (3:25 p.m.)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the sidelines in the fourth quarter AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 89

Speaking of rematches, a redo of last season's AFC Championship Game is in the cards for the Chiefs and Bengals in Week 13. For the second regular season in a row, the Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati for a matchup featuring Joe Burrow and Mahomes, two of the best in the game.

In the first of two contests against the Broncos, the Chiefs will get their initial firsthand look at what Russell Wilson can do in a Denver uniform. It remains to be seen exactly how good the Broncos will be with their new quarterback, but they very well could still have playoff aspirations at this point in the year.

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (12:00 p.m.)

In the post-Deshaun Watson era, the Texans don't have a ton going for them. They will likely be well out of playoff contention by the time the Chiefs roll into town, making for one of the less appetizing matchups on either team's 2022 schedule.

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (12:00 p.m.)

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talk after the game at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Kansas City 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs and Seahawks were responsible for one of the more entertaining games in the 2018 NFL campaign, and they'll look to bring the heat once again later in the 2022 season. Seattle may not have Wilson anymore, but there's still enough talent on the roster to make a semi-competitive product a possibility.

Week 17: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (12:00 p.m.)

Another Chiefs-Broncos game, another possible contest that decides the fate of one or more AFC West clubs. This very well could be a critical game for both teams, especially at this stage of the season. This time, the Chiefs get the home advantage.

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Death, taxes and the Chiefs facing the Raiders late in the season. Another home divisional game, another huge matchup for Kansas City as it looks to close out the 2022 NFL season. Whether starters will eventually play in this outing is up in the air but because of how feisty the division projects to be, it seems likely.