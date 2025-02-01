Kansas City Chiefs 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Post-Senior Bowl Edition
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of history in just over a week from Sunday as they look to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Yet, regardless of whether history is made in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs are not flawless even if they may seem to be. This roster features potential gaps or future ones as some members of this core are either aging, set to become free agents, or could be let go to save money. The 2025 Chiefs, who may be looking for an unfathomable fourth championship in a row, will look a little bit different than this year.
This is a perfect time to present a new mock draft following this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Let’s take a look at this new scenario heading into the week of the Super Bowl.
Round 1, No. 32: Marshall EDGE Mike Green
After the week he had, it’s likely that Green is drafted higher than the final pick of the first round. Regardless, adding depth and another stout and pure pass rusher to the fold would make Steve Spagnuolo’s defense even more dangerous than it already is. Green doesn’t have elite level length but that doesn’t stop him from being a menace off the edge. He wins with speed, bend, speed-to-power, and an array of rush moves and counters that made him a handful against future NFL tackles in Mobile. This would be a home-run selection for the Chiefs.
Round 2, No. 64: Tennessee iDL Omarr Norman-Lott
As much as we would like to see Chris Jones play forever, he won’t. One of the best defensive players in the league may still continue to be dominant for the next few years but considering his future successor or another addition to the interior defensive line would put some minds at ease for the next couple of seasons. Norman-Lott was a rotational player in the Volunteers defense but his talent is undeniable due to his explosiveness, quickness, and relentless effort to create penetration and chaos in the backfield.
Round 3, No. 66: Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
Kansas City is at the point as a franchise where they can get away with drafting almost any player at any position and find themselves with a gem. While it’s too early to say Hairston is going to be a diamond under the rough, he would add depth while being a developmental starter in the cornerback room. The former Wildcats standout offers physicality at the line of scrimmage in press coverage while having the fluidity and athleticism to stay attached to the receivers hip pocket.
Round 3, No. 96: Miami TE Elijah Arroyo
Could next Sunday be the last time we see Travis Kelce on an NFL field? Whether it is or not, general manager Brett Veach must work to find his successor. Noah Gray may be the guy but the key to long-term success at tight end in Kansas City is 12 personnel. Assuming Kelce retires, Gray would be the Y/in-line TE while Arroyo could be the F-move role player who can use his athleticism, ball skills, and run-after-catch ability to create mismatches in the passing game. This would be another home run selection for the Chiefs.
Round 4, No. 133: Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce
In this scenario, we expect the Chiefs to address their offensive tackle situation in free agency or via trade. However, adding developmental depth is critical. Pierce is a prospect that flashed and shined a lot at the East-West Shrine Bowl with his 6-foot-7, 342-pound frame and over 36-inch arms. That size and length showed to be a problem for pass rushers at the first of two all-star games that week and with more time can turn into a potential starter at the next level.
Round 7, No. 256: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards
It wasn’t long ago that Edwards was considered a future Top 50 selection in the draft. But inconsistencies throughout his career at Michigan have landed the EA Sports College Football 25 cover athlete as a potential later round selection. However the talent is worth a shot. Edwards flashed in the passing game and as a runner in Mobile, providing teams with a potential productive runner in Day 3 to add to their running back room. The Chiefs would be wise to do the same.