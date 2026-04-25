Chiefs 2026 NFL Draft Recap and UDFA Tracker

After an action-packed slate of picks in just three days, the 2026 NFL Draft is a thing of the past. Each of the Kansas City Chiefs' selections remains fresh in the minds of many, however, and there's still plenty to peel back.

Across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, general manager Brett Veach navigated the draft order and found multiple players who could make an impact both now and later. As he normally is, the respected executive was aggressive in pursuing the top players on his board.

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Chiefs On SI is recapping Kansas City's haul and keeping up with the latest rumors and news on the undrafted free agent front.

Which UDFAs are joining the Chiefs' draft class as rookies for the 2026 offseason? Let's take a look.

Kansas City Chiefs UDFA Tracker

News will be continually updated. Note that some invites or tryouts are initially reported as signings.

Saturday UDFA News

Who Did the Chiefs Select in the 2026 NFL Draft? Full List

Below is a complete recap of the Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft class.

Following the losses of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs needed an injection of talent at the cornerback spot.

Moving up for LSU's Mansoor Delane sent a shockwave through the Kingdom, but Kansas City is confident that he'll be a lockdown stopper for the next half-decade or longer.

The Chiefs' patience after the trade-up panned out, as they landed a player with talent that surpasses his draft slot. Clemson's Peter Woods is an intriguing bet on upside at the defensive tackle spot, mainly thanks to his run defense and supreme flashes.

An inconsistent 2025 campaign and a questionable pre-draft process pushed Woods down the board, but this is a good draft pick.

The selection of Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas could go down as one of the biggest surprises in recent Chiefs draft memory. He's an undersized, bendy defensive end, which isn't what coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically prefers.

Nevertheless, Thomas plays the run better than he should for his frame and (lack of) length. He also offers a pass-rushing profile Kansas City misses in its arsenal. Development-pending, this is a fun add.

Already having acquired a boundary cornerback in Delane to kick things off, the Chiefs went for more of an interior option to open their Day 3 draft sequence.

Oregon's Jadon Canady is a small corner, yet he plays with a bit of a mean streak and posted some tremendous coverage statistics. He also has the ability to play some safety if needed, which isn't being ruled out early on.

Many viewed Nebraska halfback Emmett Johnson as a potential third-round pick for much of the draft process, then he fell a bit flat at the combine. That proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Chiefs, who were able to remain mostly patient and snag him at 161 after a small trade-up.

Johnson is a plus runner with adequate long speed. His lateral agility is an interesting trait, as is his profile as a pass catcher. This was a bit of a luxury pick by Kansas City, albeit one that couldn't be passed on given the value.

Similar to the Canady pick, Allen may not have even been on some teams' boards due to his frame and subpar length. The Chiefs are throwing caution to the wind in that regard this year, and they could be all the better for it.

Allen profiles as an end-of-depth-chart slot receiver, but his football IQ and explosiveness are fascinating. Additionally, there's a path to him playing a role on special teams.

Round 7, Pick No. 249: Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU)

The elephant in the room for some is the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but it'd be foolish to tie that in. This is strictly a developmental pick that can save the Chiefs some money in 2027-2029 if Nussmeier turns into a legitimate backup in the pros.

For an end-of-draft selection, the odds of someone at a similar position turning into a year-one contributor are remarkably low. Adding Nussmeier is a long-term play — and a fine one, at that.