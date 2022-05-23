Skip to main content

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Finalized 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Chiefs' 2022 preseason dates and times have been made official.

In the second year with just three preseason games due to a full 17-game NFL slate in the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 preseason schedule is official

The Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Green bay Packers this preseason, and the dates and times of those matchups have been finalized. With a pair of Saturday games and a Thursday night outing on the docket, there will be plenty of opportunities to watch Kansas City as it looks to jell together with a bunch of new faces on the roster. 

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks down the field against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Game 1: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Saturday, August 13, 12:00 p.m. Central TimeTV: KSHB 41 Action News

Preseason Game 2: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, August 20, 3:00 p.m. Central Time
TV: KSHB 41 Action News

Preseason Game 3: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, August 25, 7:00 p.m. Central Time
TV: KSHB 41 Action News

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 preseason will be a critical one for the Chiefs, as they have a massive influx of rookies entering the fold following a pivotal offseason for the club. General manager Brett Veach strayed from his normal tendencies this year, opting to go for long-term flexibility and youth instead of extending well-known veterans. In addition to letting players such as Tyrann Mathieu, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and others walk via free agency, the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a haul of draft picks.

Without a fourth game — even if it's year two under that format — teams could still find it difficult to navigate the waters of a condensed preseason. Players who are on the roster bubble won't be given as much time to showcase their talents, and veterans may not see as much on-field work as they gear up for another year. While the Chiefs have a ton of talent on their roster, it will be interesting to see how they choose to develop and evaluate it in August.

Kansas City's 2022 regular season schedule was announced earlier in May. For details including game dates, times and information about each matchup, click here

