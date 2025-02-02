Kansas City Chiefs Front Office Make Important Move Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
On Saturday the Chiefs made a move that is flying under the radar just a week before Super Bowl LIX.
"Chiefs announced the hiring of David Higdon as Executive Vice President of Communications," said NFL Insider James Palmer on X/Twitter.
"We are extremely excited to welcome David to the Chiefs family as the new lead of our communications, community outreach, and civic affairs teams," said Chiefs President Mark Donovan. "David has a wealth of experience across global sports brands and organizations as well as a reputation for being a strategic and innovative leader."
"We are excited to add his perspective, voice, and leadership to an established group of high-performing individuals in these departments and look forward to seeing how he can further elevate Chiefs Kingdom locally, regionally, nationally and internationally."
"It's a tremendous honor to join the Chiefs at this unprecedented time in their storied history," said Higdon, who attended last Sunday's AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead and will join the team in New Orleans next week for Super Bowl LIX."
"Clark Hunt has impressively built upon the legacy shaped by his father, Lamar, while he, Mark, and many others here have evolved the present-day Chiefs into something truly special. The vision that they shared with me was inspiring, as the Chiefs aspire to be the NFL's 'World's Team' and expand its success both on- and off-field in the years ahead."