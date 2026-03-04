Chiefs Deal McDuffie to Rams for Haul of Picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Rams have again said F-them picks, and the Chiefs are hoping this time to serve as the beneficiaries.

Per multiple reports, Kansas City on Wednesday traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams. In return, the Chiefs receive the Rams’ first-round selection in 2026 (No. 29 overall) as well as fifth- and sixth-rounders in 2026, and the Rams’ third-round choice in 2027.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) hurdles over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the game at AT&T Stadium.

Contract-extension dialogue

McDuffie, who turns 26 in September, entered the league as a first-round choice in the 2022 draft (No. 21 overall). Kansas City general manager Brett Veach began contract-extension dialogue with McDuffie’s representatives last spring, after he helped Kansas City to three Super Bowl berths over his first three seasons.

Those discussions continued to the end of the preseason, then picked back up again at last week’s combine. In the end, the Rams inherit McDuffie’s rookie contract, which has now entered its fifth-year option.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ironically, April’s draft will now mark the first time the Chiefs have had multiple first-round selections since 2022, when they traded up to draft McDuffie out of Washington, then took defensive end George Karlaftis at No. 30. Next month, barring any more trades, Kansas City will now draft at No. 9 and No. 29.

Wednesday’s trade reunites McDuffie with Jimmy Lake, now the Rams’ pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. As an assistant coach at Washington, Lake recruited McDuffie to the Huskies in 2018.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium this fall.

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA: Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

The new Chiefs draft landscape

Kansas City woke up Wednesday with only five selections in the 2026 draft. After the McDuffie trade, the Chiefs are sitting on eight – and that doesn’t include the fifth-round compensatory selection the NFL is expected to award the franchise this month for the loss of Justin Reid as an unrestricted free agent in 2025. With that additional compensatory choice, the Chiefs will own nine selections – two in the first round, one each in the second, third and fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA: Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

That’s a position of strength entering a draft in which some of the top selections, such as linebacker Arvell Reese, running back Jeremiyah Love and safety Caleb Downs, are at non-premium positions. Veach talked about that subject last week.

“I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there. You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they're hard to find.

“And with those guys, the problem with those guys is they're hard to find, and they don't really become available in free agency. Some of those other positions, they're good players; you'll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions. So, that's kind of the things you have to wait for, kind of go through and weigh out all the options. But at the end of the day, I think he's one guy that's going to come in here and be a great contributor on the field, off the field, and stick to that old mantra, take the best player available, right?”

Wednesday's trade can't become official until the start of the league year on March 11.

