Chiefs' Run is About Consistency, Not Luck
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was a battle to the very end. The Chiefs did not have their best performance on Sunday but they did it again. They won another one-score game.
The Chiefs will head to their three straight Super Bowl. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes has said that every run they have had is different. And this run is not like the others.
This season for the Chiefs is all about winning a lot of one possession games. They know how to get the job done when it matters the most. When you think you have them down and out, this team finds a way back and finds themselves coming out on top. It was no different in their victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
"There will come a point when we'll look back on this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty and realize it was about more than a generational quarterback and a Hall of Fame coach," said CBS NFL Columnist Jeffri Chadiha. "It was about what we saw in this year's AFC Championship Game, when a team that already has claimed three Super Bowl wins in the past five years positioned itself to make history. This league has its share of great signal-callers and savvy coaches. What the Chiefs proved once again is that their best trait is delivering winning plays exactly when they're needed the most."
"This game came down to an inch," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in the postgame. "That's what that stop was."
Now in two weeks, the Chiefs will look to do something that has never been down in the National Football League. They are looking to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Staying in their way is a familiar Super Bowl opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.