Kansas City Chiefs Officially Announce Travis Kelce Extension

On Thursday, reports began to circulate that the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce had agreed to a four-year extension worth $57 million that could keep Kelce in KC for the next six years. On Friday, the Chiefs confirmed the news with a flurry of tweets celebrating their star tight end.

Kelce appears to have inked the deal at the Chiefs' facilities, donning a mask and some very on-brand Chiefs and Nike gear.

The Chiefs then tweeted a video of Kelce celebrating during the AFC Championship game, with "TFW you get to keep the best tight end on the planet on your team."

With Kelce in Kansas City for the next six seasons, the team is looking for six more championship parades.

Lastly, the Chiefs' Twitter account added a Kelce hype video to the rotation, in which defensive tackle Khalen Saunders calls Kelce "the best tight end in the league" from the sidelines.

Kelce tweeted about the extension, quote-tweeting fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph, who sent his congrats to Kelce and fellow newly-extended tight end George Kittle.

Kelce's foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, also tweeted and noted that this will help bring continued opportunities for under-served children in Kansas City.

Kelce's deal is a four-year extension added on to the two years he was already under contract in Kansas City, giving him $4.25 million in new money in 2021, paying out a $7 million guaranteed roster bonus on April 5, and guaranteeing Kelce $28 million.

