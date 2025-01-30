Kansas City Chiefs Projected to Sign Former Top Pick QB
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a revolving door behind Patrick Mahomes at the quarterback position. Carson Wentz filled the backup job this season, but there is a good chance that another player will be the backup in 2025.
Who could the Chiefs end up targeting? A potential name has been suggested.
CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin has come up with a name that he thinks could fit with Kansas City. That name is none other than former New York Jets' No. 2 overall pick and current Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson.
"Kansas City has cycled through veteran No. 2s behind Patrick Mahomes. Wilson once drew lofty comparisons to Mahomes' backyard play style. The ex-Jets flop could make for an Andy Reid project," Benjamin wrote.
Bringing Wilson in would not be a move that excites the Chiefs' fan base. However, he has always had major potential that he hasn't been able to put together completely.
Wilson got off to a rough start to begin his tenure with the Jets and the New York media never let him recover from it. His confidence was clearly shaken. Last offseason, he was traded to the Broncos.
During the 2024 NFL season, Wilson didn't end up getting into a game. He sat the bench the entire year.
Throughout his entire career to this point, Wilson has played in 34 games. He has completed 57 percent of his pass attempts for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He has also picked up 498 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground.
Obviously, those aren't great numbers. But, landing a one-year deal with Kansas City and learning behind Mahomes couldn't hurt the 25-year-old.
If there is any chance that Wilson can resurrect his career and earn another starting job, a tenure with the Chiefs could be helpful. He has the pure physical ability to be a very good NFL quarterback. Perhaps the Kansas City coaching staff and Mahomes' mentoring can help him unlock all of his potential.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do behind Mahomes this offseason. Wentz could be brought back, but if he isn't, Wilson could be a logical pivot.